KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 219,600 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pfizer by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

