KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.64.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $555.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.