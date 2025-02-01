KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $129.08 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

