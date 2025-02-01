KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,665,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $739.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $719.37 and its 200 day moving average is $775.53. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 50.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.