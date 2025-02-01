Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,636,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 274,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

