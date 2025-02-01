Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $442.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.81. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.89.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

