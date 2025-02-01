KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47, Zacks reports. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. KLA updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 7.450-8.650 EPS.
KLA Price Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $738.24 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $581.70 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
