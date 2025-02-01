KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47, Zacks reports. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. KLA updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 7.450-8.650 EPS.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $738.24 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $581.70 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.32.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.