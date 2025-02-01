Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Announces Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.70%. Komatsu updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

