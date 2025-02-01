Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Announces Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.70%. Komatsu updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.
