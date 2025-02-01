Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,156,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 3,140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,597.8 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
AHODF stock remained flat at C$34.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.38 and a 52-week high of C$36.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.39.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
