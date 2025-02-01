Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,156,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 3,140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,597.8 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

AHODF stock remained flat at C$34.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.38 and a 52-week high of C$36.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.39.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.