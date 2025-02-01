La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 230562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.
La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.35.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
