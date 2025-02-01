Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Earnings Release for Fourth Quarter 2024

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., a leading financial institution headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, recently disclosed key information in its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, dated January 29, 2025, reveals that the company will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after the market closes on February 4, 2025.

To discuss these results, Landmark Bancorp has organized a conference call scheduled for February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Interested parties can find more details about the conference call in the press release issued by the company, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

Additionally, Landmark Bancorp provided insight into its operations, highlighting its dedication to providing quality financial and banking services through its subsidiary, Landmark National Bank. The company, trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK,” has a wide presence with 29 locations across 23 communities in Kansas.

Investors keen on accessing the earnings call can do so by dialing (833) 470-1428 and entering the access code 296482, at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Furthermore, a replay of the call will be available until February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using the access code 817329.

For more information about Landmark Bancorp and its services, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company’s website at www.banklandmark.com.

This article is based on the information provided in the recent 8-K SEC filing by Landmark Bancorp, Inc., and associated press release. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay tuned for the upcoming earnings release to gain valuable insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

