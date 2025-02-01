Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 1.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 2.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $212.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

