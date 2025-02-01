Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%.
LAZ opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Lazard has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.
Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.
