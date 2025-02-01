Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $14.42. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 53,109 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

