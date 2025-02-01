LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.