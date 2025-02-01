LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.