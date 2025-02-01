Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,315,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,747,000 after buying an additional 92,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.