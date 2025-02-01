Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,061,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

