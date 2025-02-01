Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWN opened at $167.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

