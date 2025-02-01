Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,838 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

