Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $199.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.19 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

