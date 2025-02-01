Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $462.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

