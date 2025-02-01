Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Logitech International by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 21.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its holdings in Logitech International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

