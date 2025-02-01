Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

