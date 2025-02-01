LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $21.07 on Friday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.