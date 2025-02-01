MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $978,215.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,172,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 182,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.