Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$4.67. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 61,554 shares.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$444.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.41.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of C$75.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mandalay Resources

In other news, Director Bradford Mills sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$1,720,000.00. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Articles

