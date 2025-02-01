Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $411.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.