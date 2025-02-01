Manuka Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,206 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Manuka Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.