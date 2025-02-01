Manuka Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.