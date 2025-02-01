Manuka Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.