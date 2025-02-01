Marianne Budnik Sells 728 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F5 stock opened at $297.26 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

