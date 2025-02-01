Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $462.53 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

