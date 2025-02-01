Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.