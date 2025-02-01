Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $216.90 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.41 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

