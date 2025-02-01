Maurizio Nicolelli Sells 13,753 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

ExlService stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

