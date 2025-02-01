McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $288.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

