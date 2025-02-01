McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,164,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $342.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $351.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.09 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. The firm has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.27.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

