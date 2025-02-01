Medical Properties Trust Announces Commencement of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust operating in the healthcare industry, recently disclosed its initiation of a private offering of senior secured notes. On January 29, 2025, the company’s operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P., and MPT Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of the operating partnership, launched this private offering. The offering includes up to $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due in 2032, along with €500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due in 2032.

The purpose of this private offering is to engage in a financial transaction that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. As part of this private offering, the company is providing pertinent financial and other information to potential investors. The details provided to investors have not been previously disclosed and are being shared in connection with this offering through an attached preliminary offering memorandum.

Additionally, the company released a press statement regarding the private offering on the same day. The press release emphasized that this offering does not constitute a solicitation for the purchase of any security and is not an offer for the sale of any security in jurisdictions where such actions would be considered unlawful.

The offering of the notes and related guarantees will be conducted in a private capacity, among other stipulations, in accordance with exemptions from the Securities Act registration requirements. The notes and guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and selling these securities in the United States requires proper registration or qualification.

Medical Properties Trust outlined that the proceeds from the notes will be utilized to retire existing senior notes and for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment, working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions. The notes and guarantees are backed by first-priority liens on a diverse pool of properties owned or leased by the company’s subsidiaries in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

Although the offering and guarantees are not registered with the Securities Act or other jurisdictions, the company’s offering is designed exclusively for qualified institutional buyers or in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act to individuals outside of the U.S. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not purchase these securities where prohibited by law.

The company further noted that statements concerning the transaction and anticipated outcomes carry certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are contingent on various factors and could result in differing actual results. Interested parties are advised to refer to the forward-looking statements in the related press release for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties.

