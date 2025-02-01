Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 42,510 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,645.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DoorDash by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $189.99.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

