Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $8.34 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

