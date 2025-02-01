Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $9.12 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,874.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,070.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,951.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

