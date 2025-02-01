Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.