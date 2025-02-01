Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

