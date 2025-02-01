Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBINM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

