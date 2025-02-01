Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $613.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.30 and a 200 day moving average of $578.97. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

