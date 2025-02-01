Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mesoblast from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

