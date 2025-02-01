MESSIER (M87) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.43 Million

MESSIER (M87) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, MESSIER has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One MESSIER token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MESSIER has a total market cap of $68.43 million and $1.27 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,754.84 or 0.99678167 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101,543.73 or 0.99471360 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MESSIER Profile

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00007423 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,251,124.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

