Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Up 13.9% – Time to Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 4,855,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 636% from the average session volume of 660,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Metals One Trading Down 41.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £825,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
