Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, creation, or support of virtual worlds or online immersive environments that users can interact with. These stocks may include companies focused on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, online gaming platforms, digital content creation, and social media platforms with metaverse capabilities. Investors may be interested in metaverse stocks due to the potential growth and adoption of virtual experiences in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,488,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,279,750. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. NVIDIA has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.42. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $215.53. 298,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.38.

