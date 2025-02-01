Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

