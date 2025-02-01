Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

