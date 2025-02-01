Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
